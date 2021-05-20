Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,121 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth $467,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 50.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth $232,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 13.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 12.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $79.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director John Parente sold 7,568 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $600,596.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 4,566 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $328,843.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

