Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 18,823 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,823 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DKS opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $91.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

