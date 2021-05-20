Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of CL opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

