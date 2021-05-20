Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 70.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,851 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 1.23% of Werner Enterprises worth $39,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Werner Enterprises news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

