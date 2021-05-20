Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $10.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $12.08.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 24,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.