Wells Fargo & Company Boosts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $54.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.85.

PDCE stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $43.38.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $49,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

