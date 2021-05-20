Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $340.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $311.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.39.

NYSE:LIN opened at $296.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.57. Linde has a 52-week low of $190.35 and a 52-week high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,890,678,000 after purchasing an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

