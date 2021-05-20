Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AGL. Truist Securities initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $30.66 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.