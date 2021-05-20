Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 310,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,644,235 shares.The stock last traded at $19.53 and had previously closed at $20.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Welbilt by 217.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $58,868,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $18,848,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the fourth quarter worth $16,927,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,589,000 after buying an additional 972,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

