Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Transat A.T. (TRZ)

Transat A.T. (TSE: TRZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/4/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.90 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.90 to C$3.50. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Transat A.T. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
- 4/29/2021 – Transat A.T. had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Transat A.T. was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underpeform” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Transat A.T. was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$7.50.
- 4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its “underperform market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.
- 4/5/2021 – Transat A.T. had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$4.00.
Shares of TSE TRZ traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$197.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.18. Transat A.T. Inc. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$7.87.
Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$67.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Transat A.T. Inc. will post -4.2299999 EPS for the current year.
