Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

5/12/2021 – Easterly Government Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Easterly Government Properties had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

5/5/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

5/3/2021 – Easterly Government Properties is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/28/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/23/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/21/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/14/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/9/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

4/8/2021 – Easterly Government Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.76. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $1,345,930. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after purchasing an additional 756,345 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 42.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 600,173 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,256,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

