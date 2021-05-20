Webflix Token (WFX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,887.00

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 107.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Webflix Token has a total market cap of $570,742.74 and $6,887.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Webflix Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.70 or 0.01065373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00053642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,643.60 or 0.09205068 BTC.

About Webflix Token

Webflix Token (WFX) is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,984,493 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

