Wade G W & Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $99.31 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.38 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

