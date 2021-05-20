Wade G W & Inc. Has $281,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

NYSE PM opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $98.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

