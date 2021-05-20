Wade G W & Inc. Buys Shares of 6,239 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after acquiring an additional 630,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,894,000 after acquiring an additional 527,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

