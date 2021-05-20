Wade G W & Inc. Buys New Position in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRA. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 141,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

IDRA stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IDRA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.56.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 10,000 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $26,026. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

