Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH stock opened at $263.91 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $204.20 and a 1 year high of $268.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.18.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

