Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €126.00 by Nord/LB

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €131.18 ($154.33).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WCH stock opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €126.15 and its 200-day moving average is €114.37. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €52.62 ($61.91) and a 1 year high of €133.00 ($156.47).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.