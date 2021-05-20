Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,537,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668,445 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Vroom worth $449,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vroom by 6,705.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vroom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vroom by 164.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $42.15 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,883 shares of company stock worth $57,191,486 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

