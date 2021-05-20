Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE VNT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,850. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

