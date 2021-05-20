Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Vontier stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

