Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Shares Up 0.3%

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) shot up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.98. 30,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 221,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.39.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.50 million. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 31.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 69,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

