Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

