VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VTGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. VistaGen Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTGN opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $329.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.