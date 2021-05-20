Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $226.30. 62,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122,423. The firm has a market cap of $440.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.33.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

