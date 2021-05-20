Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Gap Down to $276.51

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $276.51, but opened at $268.34. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $268.34, with a volume of 16 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.37. The company has a current ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

