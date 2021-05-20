Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,800 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCSC. Strs Ohio increased its position in ScanSource by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 73,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $774.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

SCSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

