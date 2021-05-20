Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

ONB opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.62%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

