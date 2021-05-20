Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $270,000 Investment in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNMK. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 620,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 424,700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 507,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 124,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

GNMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,376 shares of company stock worth $171,107. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $24.04 on Thursday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.