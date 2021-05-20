Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $259,000 in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $3,145,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 60,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $34,696,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.25.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

