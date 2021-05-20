Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VAPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,288,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $478.08 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of -1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VAPO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.99 per share, with a total value of $169,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

