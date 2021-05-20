Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 25.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $47.83 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $55.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

