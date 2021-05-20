Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist Securities raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

