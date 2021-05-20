Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.07 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 409,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,213,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $29.93. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

