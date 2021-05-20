Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.07 EPS

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

VIPS opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Vipshop alerts:

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.