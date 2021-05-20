Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

