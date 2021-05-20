Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.90.

Several research firms have recently commented on VINP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

