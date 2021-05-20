ViewRay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 9,110 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,482% compared to the average volume of 576 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

VRAY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.64.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.