Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VCTR. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $29.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Victory Capital by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $3,994,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,786,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

