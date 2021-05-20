Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,841 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,841 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $44,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Torray LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $218,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,653.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $101.62. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. On average, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

