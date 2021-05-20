Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,881,046 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 79.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $38,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

