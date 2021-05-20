Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $39,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 43,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

