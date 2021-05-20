Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $41.64 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,469 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $41,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $298.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.17 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

