Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 63,016 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Lancaster Colony worth $39,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC opened at $187.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $193.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

