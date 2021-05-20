Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 46,958 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,078,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $40,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $47.68 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

