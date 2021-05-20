ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $45.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VIAC. Barrington Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

