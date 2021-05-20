Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VRCA opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $307.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 739,830 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,698,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

