Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $36.65 on Monday. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Veracyte by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

