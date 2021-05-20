Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VEOEY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of VEOEY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.