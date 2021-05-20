Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 166,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 129,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 129,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,062. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

